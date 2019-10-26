1,000 ghouls, heroes march for Halloween fest thru Baguio

BAGUIO CITY –– Wearing costumes popularized in movies and television, a thousand grade school, high school and college students from the University of Baguio paraded down Session Road on Saturday for the annual Halloween event “Karkarna ti rabii (the Howling).”

At 8:30 a.m., the younger UB students dazzled people by coming out as popular Disney characters like Maleficent, to depict “the brave, the fighters, and the villains,” said Michelle Saro, one of the parade coordinators.

The university students staged screen battles for residents and weekend tourists in the afternoon. Some of the performers were dressed as characters from the popular television series “Games of Thrones,” such as the zombie-like White Walkers and knights. A dragon accompanied the “White King,” who was killed in a choreographed battle with a woman playing the character Arya Stark.

A group of white-clad clowns from the Stephen King novel, “It,” marched with women clad in yellow raincoats.

Other performers staged a battle between Batman and seven Jokers, while another group marched as playing cards of the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland.

This was the fourth “Karkarna ti rabii,” said Saro.

Two more Halloween events are scheduled on Sunday./lzb