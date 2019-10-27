Shipwreck Adventures this Halloween at Crimson Resort

Pirates and bandits are taking over the seas, let the little adventurers conquer and outwit them in this spooky Halloween pirate-themed trick or treat party – Ship Wrecked.

Sail with the pirates and get the kid’s Halloween costume ready for an afternoon of hair raising treats at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan’s Crimzone on 31st October. Loots and treasures abound for successful conquests. Games, pirate show, and other activities await the warriors of the sea.

Two lucky winners will be named Best in Costume for Male and Female Category and will win exciting prizes from Crimzone.

At Saffron Café, adults can take advantage of the bewitching spread of Halloween specials. Be sure to bring an appetite big enough for a unique Halloween buffet spread that will include the Spooky Shepard’s Pie, Arros Negre, Chili Stuffed Peppers, Vomiting Pumpkin, Halloween Brain Dip, Hot Dog Mummies and a whole lot more.

Halloween Buffet is at Php 1,945 net per person inclusive of one Halloween cocktail. Optional add- on of Php 650 net for free-flowing standard beverage and cocktails.

For inquiries and reservations, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at 401 9999 or email [email protected]