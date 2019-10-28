PresyoMerkado: Durian anyone?

Good morning, Cebu!

Want a taste of savory, sweet and creamy all at once?

Durian it is! You can buy these for only P100 per kilo at the local market of Barangay Mantalongon in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

There are no durian farms in Cebu but Cebu being the main transshipment point connecting Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, agricultural products from all the country, and even in other parts of the word, easily find their way here.

Thus, you can easily find durian from Mindanao, Lanzones from Camiguin, carrots and strawberries from Baguio anywhere in Cebu when its their fruiting season.

Durian may be tasty but it can get really smelly and leaves the eater with the lingering smell of its fruits for a long time.

Here’s one trick on how to get rid of the smell: Pour clean water into the emptied durian shell. Wait for a few second then wipe your mouth or wash your hands with the water from the shell. Voila! The smell is gone.

Enjoy your durian! /elb