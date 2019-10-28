DPS to deploy all metro aides in cemeteries for Kalag-kalag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS) is ready for the Kalag-kalag celebration this weekend.

Engineer Joel Biton, the head of DPS, said that they have finished cleaning all 15 public cemeteries in the city, except for the Talamban Public Cemetery, which is due to be cleaned today.

Biton said he already met with the over 100 metro aides for their deployment in the urban cemeteries in three shifts.

All metro aides will be working during the holidays, when the country pay homage to their departed loved ones during All Saints Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2.

He said they will be cleaning after the crowd to ensure that the public cemeteries will not be filled with trash when the holidays are over.

“Mo remind lang pud ko sa publiko nga dili ta patakag labay. Naa tay ibutang nga bins sa atong mga sementeryo, adto lang pud nato ilabay,” said Biton.

(I am reminding the public that we should not throw our trash irresponsibly. We will be placing bins around the cemeteries, please throw your trash in these bins.)

The DPS chief also said that the cemeteries in Barangays Carreta, Calamba, Talamban, Pardo and Guadalupe have already been lighted to ensure the public’s safety.

This would allow the families who want to spend the night in the cemeteries to stay secured.

The collection of garbage will be done all day round, with large volumes of trash expected to be generated in city’s public and private cemeteries during Kalag-kalag.

He said garbage trucks are ready to be deployed anytime as DPS already instructed the third party haulers, Jomara, to be prepared for the holidays.

Still, Biton hoped the public will be more disciplined this year and try to reduce their trash by using reusable items like tumblers instead of plastic bottles, and tote bags instead of plastic shopping bags. /elb