Panthers’ foreign athlete grad says Cebu is a place of freedom and peace

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A foreign student-athlete shares on his Facebook account his great adventure and experience here in Cebu.

Rich Onyeka Managor, 24, from the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), graduated on October 26 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature.

The Nigerian is one of the gentle giants of the USPF Panthers since 2016 but decided to stop playing this semester to focus on his studies.

Managor, who stands 6 feet and 8 inches tall, shares on Facebook that it was not easy for him to balance school and being in the varsity.

“Honestly it was not easy being in the varsity and studying, had a lot of temptations but the sail was safely anchored,” posts Managor.

Managor tells CDN Digital that even though he is far from home he did not have a hard time adjusting because Cebu felt like home for him.

“Things I like in Cebu is the hospitality spirit that turns strangers into friends. The island of Cebu brings freedom and peace to one’s soul,” says Managor.

Naming some of his favorite local fares are the famous beef pochero and the chicken adobo.

Mangaor, who is the fourth of six children, is living in Cebu with his brother Sommy Managor, who plays for of the USC Warriors.

“Cebu is easy to live in because of the undying love for basketball that is present in the city, not to forget the food. Getting cheap amazing food is one of the beauties of Cebu,” says Managor.

Now, he plans to further his education by taking up his master’s degree.

“Yes, I’ll further my education here in the Philippines, still figuring out a school to take my masters tho,” adds Managor.

Managor is truly an inspiration to everyone especially those who live far from home to just keep the fire burning in them.

As what Managorhas posted, “Unto the next phase. You know the dream is more alive than ever.”

Soar high and congratulations, Rich! /elb