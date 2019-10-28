Labella orders ban on alcoholic beverage inside cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Do not attempt to bring alcoholic beverage when you visit the cemeteries during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the bringing of alcoholic drinks is prohibited under City Ordinance No. 1929 or the city’s anti-drunkeness ordinance.

Anyone caught for the violation of the ordinance will be asked to pay a fine of P500 and be detained for a day while the drink that he/she is carrying will immediately be confiscated by the police.

In order to ensure a safety and orderly celebration, Labella said he specifically asked the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to implement a ban on alcoholic beverage inside cemeteries.

Gambling will also be prohibited, he said.

Labella said that cemetery visits are not meant to celebrate. Instead, he is asking Cebuanos to keep the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations solemn so that everyone will find time to pray for the souls of their departed loved ones.

“Let us make the celebration of our All Souls Day and All Saints Day a solemn one. What is important on these days is that we can give our time and prayers to our dead loved ones. Let us have an enjoyable and safe reunion with our families,” he said.

On Tuesday, Labella said that he is calling a meeting with the personnel from the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to review the city’s security and emergency plans for the November 1 and 2 celebrations.

But the city cannot be doing all the preparations on its own. Labella is also urging the public to be vigilant and to immediately report to the police any suspicious activities inside the cemeteries. / dcb