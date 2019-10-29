“I Teach: That’s my superpower!” this was the message that strongly resonated during National Teachers’ Month (NTM) from September 5 to October 5. Now on its 11th year, City Savings Bank (CitySavings) joined the Department of Education (DepEd) in celebrating our modern-day superheroes, our teachers.

In her message at the National Teachers’ Day held in Cagayan de Oro City, Education Secretary Leonor Briones looked forward to the developments in education brought about by technology and commended the Filipino educators for their dedication amidst challenges brought about by it. “You, our dearest teachers, remain steadfast in your mission to hone the country’s future leaders and nation-builders. While you utilize technology to innovate your ways of teaching, you maintain your humanity, love, and care for our learners as though as they are your own.” This was inline with DepEd’s theme “Gurong Pilipino: Handa sa Makabagong Pagbabago”.

As an NTM partner organization, the bank rolled out several exciting events during the month-long celebration which made it more meaningful and rewarding. At the national culmination activity spearheaded by DepEd Central Office, CitySavings rewarded three lucky teachers with a brand new Honda Click Motorcycle.

Jocelyn Dela Torre Bacerra who has been teaching for 25 years at Gaulan Elementary School in Zamboanga Sibugay is thankful for being chosen as one of the winners. For her, teaching is powerful because a good education can shape a person’s future. Meanwhile, a SPED teacher at Tangub City Central School, Charmyne Tumala looks forward to driving her new motorcycle to school and to Ozamis City every weekend to visit her parents. She shared that through teaching, she is able to touch the hearts and change the lives of her learners. Lastly, seven years and counting in the profession, Odelio Ramoso, an Araling Panlipunan teacher from San Luis National High School in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental is grateful to CitySavings for the unexpected present he won. He shared that this will greatly help him as he lives 15 kilometers away from the school.

Teacher-clients were also treated to a day of merriment as CitySavings branches nationwide prepared fun games, snacks, refreshments, and personalized tokens last October 5.

Recently cited as Best CSR Bank Philippines 2019 by the Global Banking and Finance Review, the bank also intensified its education-focused Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives as it did a nationwide caravan of Project Peraparasyon, a practical wealth management and program for teachers. In partnership with Weather Philippines Foundation (WeatherPhilippines), select educators from the Divisions of Tanauan City, Batangas Province, Tayabas City, and Quezon Province were trained to be #WeatherWiser to prepare and protect their school communities from the impact of adverse weather conditions.

Indeed not all superheroes wear capes, some teach. They can shift roles – from being a teacher to a friend, a second-parent, a counselor, a mentor. They have superhuman strength to work long hours despite challenges thrown at them. Teachers have the ability to influence the youth to be the best version of themselves. NTM engages the public and sectors of the community to express gratitude to the teachers.

TEACHER TREATS: The winners of the brand new Honda Click Motorcycle happily receive their prizes. (L-R) Jocelyn Dela Torre Bacerra of Gaulan Elementary School in Zamboanga Sibugay, Charmyne Tumala of Tangub City Central School, and Odelio Ramoso of San Luis National High School, Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.