High value target nabbed with P10.2-M shabu in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Over P10 million of shabu (crystal meth) was seized from an ex-convict during an anti-drug operation in Sitio Gilungsuran, Barangay Siapo, San Jose, Negros Oriental on Monday night, October 28,2019.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office ( NOPPO), said the suspect, Denaquiel Aran Ciano alias “Jun,” 42, was nabbed with a one and half kilograms of shabu that carried a market value of P10.2 million.

Entoma said Ciano was in the high value target (HVT) list of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and has been under surveillance for sometime before police raided his house in Monday night.

The recovered shabu from the suspect were placed in 15 large heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, twovmedium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, a plastic bag and a a small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Also recovered from Ciano was P1,000 in buy bust money, a digital weighing scale and several drug paraphernalia.

According to Entoma, the arrest of the suspect is a result of a follow-up operation by the joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA)-Negros Oriental led by Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon, the former Provincial Intelligence Branch chief who now heads the Dumaguete City police, after two drug personalities were earlier arrested in city.

Entoma added that Ciano is considered as “ middle level bodegero.”

“Kanang gidaghanona sa drugs siya maoy mobodega dayon diha mokompra niya kadtong ginagmay nga pushers,” Entoma added.

(That amount of drugs showed he was the one who kept the bigger stash and that small pushers buy from him.)

Entoma believed that the confiscated illegal drugs were intended for distribution during the All Saints Day and All Soul’s Days holidays on November 1 and 2. /elb