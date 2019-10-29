SHS-AdC Magis Eagles solidify hold of fourth spot
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles have a tighter grip of the fourth spot after a 78-49 devastation of the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Magis Eagles improved their win-loss record to 6-2 in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.
Towing Ateneo was LA Casinillo with 17 points. Ateneo is contesting the final spot in the top 4 with University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.
The Baby Jaguars tote a 4-4 card while the Dragons have a 5-4 record. The USC Warriors end their stint in the Cesafi Season 19 with a 3-7 record.
