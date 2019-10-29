Sanchez is back to lead Cebu province’s disaster management office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tables have turned for Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. and his predecessor, Neil Angelo Sanchez.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia confirmed in a press interview on Tuesday afternoon, October 29, that Sanchez will be taking Tribunalo’s position as division head of the downgraded PDRMMO starting November 18.

In 2014, former governor and now Vice Governor Hilario Davide III reorganized the PDRRMO by replacing Sanchez with Tribunalo.

Davide cited then that he wanted the PDRRMO to focus on disaster preparedness which is Tribunalo’s expertise, instead of disaster response where Sanchez “was doing okay.”

“We already informed him that he will be heading the division for PDRRMO. We used to work with him when I was governor and when I created the disaster management council so he is willing to [serve] but he just needs to put his affairs in order,” said Garcia.

Garcia said Sanchez brings with him “years of experience in disaster management.”

During Sanchez’s two-year stint as head of the PDRRMO, a number of calamities and emergency incidents hit Cebu including typhoon Yolanda in November 2013, 7.2-magnitude earthquake in October 2013 and the sinking of M/V St. Thomas Aquinas off the coast of Talisay City in August of the same year.

After the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the downgrading of four departments in the Capitol to divisions under the Office of the Governor, Tribunalo manifested that he would “separate from service.”

In an earlier interview, Tribunalo said he wants to give Garcia a free hand to choose whom she want to head the division. / celr