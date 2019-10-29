Police hands over Navarro case records, evidence to NBI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) turned over all police records pertinent to the case of slain Clarin Mayor David Navarro to the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO).

In a press briefing on Tuesday, October 29, Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, chief of CCPO, said that all pieces of evidence they gathered since they started the investigation of the Navarro case will be given to the NBI.

The CCPO and NBI officially met around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, for a conference.

During this conference, CCPO formally handed to the NBI all records and evidence on the Navarro case.

This included the three closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages which were recovered along M. Velez Street in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City where the ambushed happened.

Lawyer Dominador Cimafranca, assistant regional director of NBI-CEVRO, told CDN Digital that they were able to discuss with the SITG as to how far along were they in the investigation prior to handing the case over to the NBI.

Vinluna said they are open for investigation and are willing to cooperate should the CCPO’s help is needed to move forwarded with the case.

Cimafranca told reporters that the bureau will tap the help of the PNP and other pertinent agencies when they start the investigation.

The NBI was verbally ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday afternoon, October 28, to take over the investigation of Navarro’s case as he suspected the police to be behind the mayor’s ambush on Friday afternoon, October 25.

Once they turnover the documents, Vinluan said the SITG will automatically be dismantled and will no longer have the right to initiate any investigation relating to the case. / celr