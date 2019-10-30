Half-day work for Capitol, government agencies on October 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Government employees, except those engaged in disaster and emergency response, will only have to work until noon on Thursday, October 31.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the half-day work schedule adheres to Memorandum Circular No. 69 issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea today, October 30.

Based on the memorandum, government employees will only report to work until noon in order to “provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints’ Day (November 1) and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country.”

“We will follow accordingly aron mahatagan pod og time ang atong mga empleyado nga makauli (to give our employees ample time to go to their hometowns),” Garcia said.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will still be manned during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2.

This is to make sure that there will be available personnel who can respond in case of emergency situations.

Meanwhile, Garcia will be having an inspection at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to oversee the measures that are put in place with the expected influx of passengers for the long weekend break.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes also issued a memorandum at noon today, October 30, echoing the half-day work schedule for government agencies in the city.

The suspension of work, however, does not cover private schools and those who work in the private sector. / celr