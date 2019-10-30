Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Cotabato anew
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Tulunan town in Cotabato province Wednesday night, October 30.
According to the bulletin issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) at 7:39 p.m., the ground shaking was felt at Intensity 3 in Kidapawan City.
On Tuesday, October 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted Cotabato province and other areas in Mindanao.
This led to the death of 67-year-old Nestor Narciso, a retired government worker, who was pinned to death while he was helping out in the construction of the Marble Evangelical Church in Purok Bagong Sikat.
