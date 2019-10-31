Kidapawan hotel in near collapse as magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolts Cotabato

By: Froilan Gallardo and Rosalie Abatayo - CDN Digital | October 31,2019 - 10:09 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another strong earthquake hit the town of Tulunan in Cotabato province at 9:11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, that damaged a building in Kidapawan City and left several people in shock.

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake was felt at Intensity 7 in Tulunan town, Cotabato; and Kidapawan City and Bansalan, Davao Del Sur, according to the bulletin issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs).

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the Eva Hotel along the national highway in Kidapawan City to be near collapse.

A video, which runs for one minute and 13 seconds, was shared by a certain Ryan Onto on Facebook.

A voice is heard saying “May mga tao pa sa loob, ngayon lang!” (There are people inside the building, just now!)

Lieutenant Colonel Rey Arnaldo, chief of the Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion, said there is an ongoing evacuation of the patients from the hospital located near Eva Hotel. (The hospital is the white and blue building seen to the left of Eva Hotel.)

In Davao City, the facade portion of a condominium building near a mall was photographed to be partially damaged.

A group of mountaineers from Cebu, who are scheduled to climb Mount Apo, tomorrow, November 1, said they are feeling after shocks in Davao. Otherwise, the situation in Davao remains calm.

Cotabo province and its neighboring towns and cities have been hit by earthquake in the past days.

On Wednesday night, October 30, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake jolted Tulunan town at around 7:39 p.m.

The day before that, October 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was also felt in Cotabato province and other areas in Mindanao.

Intensity 6 was also felt in Matanao, Davao Del Sur and Intensity 5 in Malungon, Sarangani, according to the Phivolcs bulletin.

Residents of Kiamba and Alabel in Sarangani province, Tupi in South Cotabato, Koronadal City, and General City felt the earthquake at Intensity 4, while Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan De Oro City experienced Intensity 3. / celr