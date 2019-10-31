Rainy ‘kalag-kalag’ due to LPA says Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect cloudy skies and rainshowers in Cebu as the community observes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Station made this announcement on Thursday, October 31, as passengers flock to airports and bus terminals to go home to their respective towns and provinces for the annual observance.

The long weekend’s gloomy weather is due to a low pressure area (LPA) located 460 kilometers east of Davao City.

The weather will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and occasional sunny patches, according to Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan Station.

Aguirre said the LPA will most likely cross the Philippine landmass by Friday morning, November 1, 2019, either through Mindanao or Visayas.

The LPA is moving at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour but is less likely to developed into a tropical storm.

Still, Aguirre said that moderate to heavy rains are expected on November 1 and 2 especially in the afternoons and nights.

He reminded the public to bring umbrellas to protect them from the rain and occasional sun.

Since the evening thunderstorms are expected to bring lightning strikes, he also advised the public to stay indoors and avoid sleeping in cemeteries where the landmass is conducive for lighting.

He also urged the public to prepare for possible flooding and landslides.

Pagasa said the public should monitor their Facebook page for thunderstorm advisories in the next two days.

The weather is expected to clear on Sunday, November 3, 2019. / celr