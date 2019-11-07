USPF Kicking Panthers’ Cloyd Abare scores life-changing goal, earns college degree

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is easy to define them by what we see on the field.

But unknown to many, student-athletes face daily challenges which come with balancing their sport and the pressure of meeting school requirements.

This is why a graduation ceremony is truly a victory for every student-athlete.

Take the case of Cloyd Kevin Abare, 25, who once thought of maximizing his athletic skills so he can go to school and earn a college degree so he can help his parents.

Abare, a native of Bayawan City in Negros Oriental, graduated with a degree in Business Administration major in Management from the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) after a long journey which involved hard work, patience and determination.

Abare, who is the team captain of USPF Kicking Panthers and a one-time best defender in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate football, reached his goal of completing a college degree as he attended the university’s graduation ceremony on October 26, 2019.

“A student athlete’s life is hard but don’t make it as a reason to give up. Take it as a challenge in order to survive,” he tells CDN Digital.

The eldest in his family, Abare’s father, Conrado, works in a government agency but his salary is not enough to send him and his four siblings to school.

To make ends meet, Conrado also works as a carpenter on the side.

His mother, Urely, is a homemaker.

His younger siblings are Loyd Steve, Yve John, Jade Marie and Mark Allen.

Abare got into the sport of football at the age of 12 when their neighbors used to bring him and his brothers along with them to their games and training.

He eventually got hooked in the sport.

He played for the Bayawan City East Central School and Bayawan National High School during his elementary and high school years.

It was in these games that he got introduced to individuals who led him to try out for a scholarship slot and study at the University of Santos Tomas (UST).

However, he experienced homesickness so he chose to back home in Bayawan City.

Not one to be easily discouraged, Abare decided to seek for scholarship opportunities in Cebu.

Former Bayawan City mayor Rene Gaudiel, whose son also plays football, provided him with the fare so he can try out and apply for a scholarship in Cebu.

“Ako dayun gidawat ang opportunity kay before ana nag-UST ko then ni undang kay lagi layo ang pamilya. Then adto nako na-realize pag-stop nako one year in college unsa ang sitwasyun sa among pamilya. Adto nako ni-desisyon nga moskwela sa Cebu,” narrated Abare.

(I immediately took the opportunity. I went to UST before but I stopped because I was separated from my family. I realized then, in the one year that I stopped school, that my family’s situation is difficult. I decided to go to school in Cebu.)

Abare is not just a student-athlete.

To add to his allowance, he worked as a football coach at the Giuseppe Football Club and accepted other jobs.

With his college diploma on hand now, Abare hopes to immediately find a stable job so he can help his parents and siblings.

Abare dreams to have his own house and travel with his loved ones.

To this dreamer, achieving one’s goal requires sacrifice with a lot of temptations along the way.

“But I promise you this when you reach your goal, it will be all worth it!” he says.

To his fellow student-athletes, Abare says to never be afraid to dream high.

“Don’t forget to put our Almighty God at the center of our lives because He will always guide and protect us. Always push yourself and don’t put any limitations,” says Abare.

These are words spoken by a man who just scored a life-changing goal. / celr