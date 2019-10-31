Labella assures security of cemeteries despite sudden change in police chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The sudden administrative relief of Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), surprised Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Thursday morning, October 31, 2019.

The relief order was given by Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon as the CCPO has been placed under fire for failing to protect Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro during an ambush that took his life on October 25, 2019 while under police custody.

Read: De Leon places Vinluan on ‘floating status’

Read: Clarin Mayor David Navarro shot dead in Cebu City

The order was given a day before the celebration of Kalag-kalag on November 1 and 2, 2019, leaving CCPO without a chief on the two days where people are expected to flock cemeteries.

The acting director of CCPO, Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, visited Labella on Thursday morning to discuss the security plans for Kalag-kalag.

He assured Labella that all security measures for the holiday are in place and there will be no changes despite the new leadership.

Labella said the city is also prepared to augment the forces of the police in order to ensure maximum security in the city.

“There is already a template, so there is no need to worry on the security for All Saints’ Day,” he said.

Vinluan was relieved temporarily as the investigations continue for the death of Navarro. There are still no announcements on how long she will be relieved from her post. /bmjo