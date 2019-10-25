Clarin Mayor David Navarro shot dead in Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines–Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental has been shot to death along M. Velez Street in Cebu City on Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019.

The said mayor, who was facing complaints of physical injuries and acts of lasciviousness, was shot while on his way the prosecutor’s office for inquest.

Navarro was wearing a bullet proof vest and was with two police escorts.

WATCH: A video taken by a witness shortly after Clarin Mayor David Navarro was ambushed along M. Velez Street in Cebu City on Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019.

A witness said that he saw a white van approach the convoy, four masked men bringing high powered firearms shot the car multiple times

The window of the car was broken into pieces, which coincides with the statement of the witness that the perpetrators shot the mayor’s at a close range.

“Dagko kaayo silag pusil. Nikalit silag gawas sa van. Puti ang van,” the witness said.

LIVE: Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental has reportedly been shot along M. Velez Street Cebu City.

Police Major Eduardo Sanchez, chief of the Abellana Police Station, said they did not notice the white van approaching and were taken by surprise by the ambush.

Sanchez was already in the fiscal’s office when his men alerted him of the ambush at M. Velez street.

WATCH: Police Major Eduardo Sanchez, chief of the Abellana Police Station, narrates how the police are caught off guard and how the suspects have been able to flee after the ambush-slay of Mayor David Navarro of Misamis Occidental along M. Velez St., Cebu City.

WATCH: Police Master Sergeant Carlo Balasoto narrates the ambush incident along M. Velez St., Cebu that killed Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental.