PresyoMerkado: Fighting heart disease, cancer with tomatoes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If you are planning of visiting the market early today, November 1, 2019, don’t forget to include freshly picked tomatoes on your shopping list.

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidant lycopene which helps reduce risk of heart disease and cancer. It is also rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin K, potassium, and folate.

Studies show that tomatoes are also beneficial for skin health. Its lycopene and other plant compound contents helps protect the skin against sunburn.

Usually red when mature, tomatoes consist of 95 percent water while the remaining five percent consists of carbohydrates and fiber.

If you happen to be near the T. Padilla Public Market in Cebu City, don’t forget to drop by their vegetable stands. Tomatoes here are sold at P5 per piece. / dcb