Signs of life buoy rescuers’ hope in collapsed Davao building

DAVAO CITY—-Search and rescue teams are now clinging to signs of life in a collapsed condominium building here, their hopes buoyed by tapping sounds that officials wished were from survivors, according to Mayor Sara Duterte.

One floor of the condominium building gave way in the middle of a 6.5 magnitude quake off Tulunan town, Cotabato province which was felt here, too, and toppled over the other floors.

The mayor has been on the site supervising search and rescue operations, saying tapping sounds were heard at two sites in the collapsed building.

Rescuers, however, were still unsure if the tapping sounds came from survivors.

Duterte vowed to keep search and rescue operations going until night time in an effort to save anyone who could be trapped in the building.

The first level of the 5-story condominium building at Ecoland caved early on Thursday, Oct. 31, amid the 6.5-magnitude quake in Tulunan.

Duterte said the 3rd to 5th floors had already been searched.

What remained to be searched is the 2nd floor, which rescuers are having a hard time to penetrate.

“They are using the windows on the side of the building to check inside,” Duterte said./TSB