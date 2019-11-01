‘Teleserye’  like story of Mayor David Navaro’s last days

The chronology of events leading to the last chapter of the life of the late Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navaro was like a “teleserye” that is about to end, full of action and thrill.

Each episode of his life in Cebu was controversy-filled, such that if it was a drama, the viewers or listeners were so glued to it that they did not want to miss any part of it. The audience could not afford to blink their eyes.

If we recall, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Mayor Navarro was in a hotel at Fuente Osmena for an LGU seminar. In the evening, he, together with his 4 body guards were drinking beer at the hotel lobby.

He went to the massage parlor and asked for a lady therapist, but was told that no one was available at that time, only males. He flared up, and when he saw a male therapist, he inflicted injuries on him. The CCCTV of the hotel captured the incident, which went viral on social media.

When a female therapist was already available, another problem emerged as the former complained that she was sexually harassed by the mayor in his hotel room. At that very night, there were two complaints lodged at the Abellana police station. The physical injury filed by the male therapist and the acts of lasciviousness by the female therapist.

On Thursday, October 24, the mayor checked out of the hotel and proceeded directly to the airport. Upon boarding time, the police arrived and arrested him. He was detained for one night at the Abellana police station.

On Friday, October 25, as part of the procedural due process, the police escorted him to the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office. There were police who served as his close-in escorts who boarded with him on the vehicle. There was also a police car loaded with policemen that served as convoy.

While on their way to the Fiscal’s office, a white van from the opposite direction suddenly blocked their way. There were 5 to 10 persons wearing bonnets and armed with high powered guns who disembarked from the vehicle and who pointed their guns at the police escorts.

On the very patrol car boarded by the mayor, the two policemen seated in front were ordered to lie down while the other two policemen seated at the back seat were ordered to disembark and to drop on the ground. The two suspects opened the left side door (back of the driver) and pulled out the mayor from the vehicle.

The two suspects further pushed the mayor to the ground in lying position then shot him several times on different parts of his head and body. The bullet proof vest the mayor wore was of no help. The suspects boarded back on their vehicle and evaporated quickly from the crime scene.

The PNP created a Special Investigation Task Group to investigate the circumstances of the mayor’s death. Recently, the NBI took over on the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to let the said agency investigate, for purposes of fairness.

While there are several angles that authorities must look into, people unavoidably suspect the police as the author because of the way the killing was executed. It appeared to be well-planned and well-executed by well-trained and well-armed people.

People cannot be blamed to speculate because the late mayor was in the narcolist of the President. There was also a report alleging that Mayor David Navaro and Dante Navaro, the leader of the Alferez Robbery group, is one and the same person.

Speculations, however is farfetched from evidence. Investigators have to look into concrete evidence as basis so that the culprits will be brought to court.

While the NBI investigation is going on, BGen. Valeriano de Leon, PRO-7 chief, relieved Col. Gemma Vinluan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office for failure of the police to protect the mayor. She is replaced by Col. Geovanie Maines for now.

On the other hand, the family members of the slain mayor suspect that the criminals are members of an organized group in Mindanao. It was revealed that the mayor received countless death threats and even beefed up his security. This angle should also be given enough weight.

The mayor did not have anymore the chance to defend himself in a court of law on the last allegations against him. Death overtook him.