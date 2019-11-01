Police confiscate butane canister, toy gun from Calamba Cemetery visitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen securing the Calamba Cemetery located along V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City confiscated a butane canister and a toy gun from two cemetery visitors.

While they confiscated the prohibited items, the police only reprimanded the cemetery visitors for bringing these.

Visitors started to crowd the Calamba cemetery as early as 5 a.m. today, November 1, 2019.

The crowd increased to as much as 3, 000 individuals as of 9 a.m, says Police Major Kenneth Albotra, chief of San Nicolas Police Station that has jurisdiction of the cemetery.

Alborta said they expect around 60, 000 people to visit the public cemetery, one of the biggest in Cebu City, during the All Saints’ and All Soul’s Day celebration.

To deter crimes, Albotra said that policemen are assigned at the main entrance of the cemetery to inspect items that will be brought in.

He said that policemen are also sent to conduct foot patrols every 30 minutes. Bringing along a megaphone, these policemen go around the cemetery to especially remind visitors to refrain from doing prohibited acts like drinking, gambling and the bringing of bladed weapons while inside the cemetery. / dcb