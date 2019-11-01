Labella to Carreta Cemetery visitors: Pick up your trash or face arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is asking Cebuanos to ensure the cleanliness of cemeteries during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations.

Labella made his appeal after he noticed piles of garbage that were left behind at the Carreta Cemetery which he visited this morning, November 1, 2019.

At least 2, 000 Cebuanos have already visited the cemetery as of 9 a.m. today.

The mayor told policemen, who were securing the public cemetery, to apprehend anyone caught throwing their garbage just anywhere for the violation of the city’s anti-littering ordinance.

Fines for the violation of the ordinance could reach as much as P1, 000.

“Ipapunit sa ilaha unya ipalabay sa saktong basurahan,” Labella had told the police.

(Let the violators pick up their garbage and throw these on the designated garbage bin.)

Labella also reminded the public against gambling while inside the Carreta Cemetery.

Police confiscated playing cards and majhong sets from cemetery visitors on Thursday night, October 31. / dcb