5,000 expected to visit Mandaue City public cemetery on Nov. 1

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The roads leading to the four cemeteries in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City remained clear despite the volume of people that started arriving on Friday morning, November 1, 2019.

The entire stretch of B.B. Cabahug Street that leads to the St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery and three private cemeteries in the area has been closed to give way to those who will visit their loved ones in the cemeteries.

Police personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office Station 1 in Barangay Centro have been deployed in the vicinity of the cemeteries alongside Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO) to ensure the safety of those who are visiting the cemeteries.

Police Master Sergeant Ronald Allan Kintanar, the ground supervisor for the area in St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Church, said they are expecting at least 5,000 individuals to visit the public cemetery today.

The police have designated only separate entry and exit points in the cemetery to manage the traffic of people going in and out of the cemetery. Vendors have also been prohibited inside the cemeteries.

LIVE: The situation at the Mandaue City Public Cemetery as of 8 a.m. today, November 1, 2019. | Rosalie Abatayo #CDNDKalagKalag2019 Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Kintanar said no untoward incidents have been reported to the Police Assistance Desk (PAD), which they set up outside the public cemetery, as of this posting.

“Sa pagkakaron atong gibuhat is atong gi-separate ang entrance sa mga babae ug lalaki aron atong mas macheck ang mga lalaki kung duna ba silay dala nga mga gibawal nga butang sa sulod sa sementeryo,” Kintanar said.

(As of now, we designated separate lanes for males and females so we can thoroughly check the males if they are not bringing any contraband inside.)

Among the prohibited items inside cemeteries are liquors, sharp and flammable objects and those that produce loud noises.

Meanwhile, Kintanar also reminded parents who will be bringing their small children in cemeteries to put a tag on their kids in order to easily contact them in case they get separated from the children.

Kintanar said the parents could let the kids wear identification cards or pin on them contact information. /bmjo