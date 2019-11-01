55, including 14 minors, arrested, 32 firearms seized in AFP-PNP red hunt in Negros Occidental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Fifty five persons, including 14 minors, were rounded up and 32 firearms and three grenades were seized in simultaneous joint police and military anti-insurgency operations in Bacolod City and other parts of Negros Occidental on Thursday, October 31, 2019, the military said in a report Friday.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted the simultaneous operation under the Regional Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict 6 (RTF-ELCAC 6) through the implementation of search warrants for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law at Barangays 33, Bata and Taculing all of Bacolod City, at 5:45 p.m. of October 31, the report added.

Captain Cenon Pancito, chief of the 3rd Division Public Affairs Office (DPAO), said in the statement that 32 assorted firearms, 3 fragmentation grenades, 2 ammunition for 40MM Grenade Launchers and assorted live ammunition were confiscated inside the searched premises during the conduct of search and seizure operation.

He said the search warrants were issued by Judge Cecilyn Burgos Villavert, executive judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 89 in Quezon City.

On the other hand, a total of 40 alleged members of Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor (KR-NCBS) and 15 newly recruited individuals, 14 of whom are minors coming from different areas of Negros Occidental, were taken into custody, according to Pancito.

The 55 persons were allegedly undergoing combat related training and indoctrination when arrested.

They arrested minors were turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in Bacolod City, he added.

Among those nabbed were the so-called “high value individuals” whom Pancito identified as John Milton Lozande, Noli Lazera Rosales, Proceso Quiatchon, Albert Dela Cerna, Mary Anne Krueger, Mary Anne DeLa Concepcion, Romulo Bito-on, Amaylin Chin-chin Bito-on, Danilo Tabura and Roberto Lachica.

The arrested persons were brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Negros Occidental Provincial Field Unit (PFU) for the filing of appropriate charges, he added.

According to Pancito, “the arrest of the suspects can be considered as a major setback to the ground work” of the rebel movement as it “weaken(ed) their mass base and military-building efforts in Negros Occidental.”

“The application of search warrants was an offshoot of validated information reports from concerned citizens of Bacolod City on the presence of suspicious armed personalities visiting the said searched premises. It was also reported that the said premises are being used for training and indoctrination of minors for illegal activities,” Pancito said./elb