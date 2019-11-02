PCG-7 ships 3.8 tons of relief goods for earthquake-affected families in Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) shipped 3.8 tons of relief goods, Friday night, November 1, 2019, for earthquake-stricken families in Mindanao.

The donation worth at least P60, 000 came Cebu-based shipping companies – P50, 000 and contributions made by PCG-7 personnel – P10, 000.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, PCG-7 spokesperson, said that the shipment which left the ports of Cebu City at 7:30 p.m. on Friday consisted of 6,000 bottles of distilled water, 423 food packs, 57 pieces of canvass or trapal, and 65 pieces of mosquito nets.

The donation, which was transported through MV Lite Ferry 18, arrived at the ports of Cagayan De Oro City early today, November 2, after a 12-hour trip.

Encina said that they are also preparing to ship to Mindanao another 18 tons of relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

“Mamaya po magdepart ang MRRV 4406 barko po natin dito sa Cebu, 12 noon for the relief Operations to ferry 18 tons of relief goods and personnel from DSWD-7 from Cebu to CDO,” said Encina.

(This afternoon, PCG-7’s MRRV 4406 ship will depart from Cebu to ferry 18 tons of relief goods and personnel from DSWD-7 to Cagayan De Oro.)

Encina is asking Local Government Units in Cebu who wanted to also send help to Mindanao to coordinate with their office for the shipment of their donations. / dcb