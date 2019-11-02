1k visitors crowd Roman Catholic Cemetery in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — At least 1,000 individuals have already visited St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City as of 9 a.m. today November 2, 2019.

Police Corporal Danny Camero of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said they expect an even bigger crowd at around noontime today, All Souls’ Day.

On Friday, All Saints’ Day, police said that the crowd of cemetery visitors reached around 5,000 people.

Read More: 5,000 expected to visit Mandaue City public cemetery on Nov. 1

Despite the continuous influx of people visiting the cemetery, Camero said the observance of All Souls’ Day have remained peaceful.

Camero also commended Mandauehanons for observing regulations implemented by the police.

He said that they have not confiscated any prohibited item as of 9 a.m.

On Friday, police confiscated some cleaning tools that were kept at their depository box located at the cemetery’s main entrance.

Over 20 uniformed policemen from the Police Station 1 in Mandaue City were deployed to ensure peace and order at the Roman Catholic cemetery, one of the biggest cemeteries in the city, and three private cemeteries that are located along B. B. Cabahug Street in Barangay Guizo.

Lieutenant Lino Baylosis said that they are also getting help from over 200 force multipliers that consist of members of the Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSOs). / dcb