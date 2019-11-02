Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Sarangani, Davao Occidental
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Saturday, November 2, 2019, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The earthquake struck at 1:03 p.m. and its epicenter was traced at 153 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.
Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 313-kilometer depth of focus.
No further aftershocks and damage were expected, Phivolcs added.
The town of Sarangani was previously jolted by a magnitude- 5.5 tremor on Friday. /jpv
