Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Sarangani, Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Saturday, November 2, 2019, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 1:03 p.m. and its epicenter was traced at 153 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 313-kilometer depth of focus.

No further aftershocks and damage were expected, Phivolcs added.

The town of Sarangani was previously jolted by a magnitude- 5.5 tremor on Friday. /jpv