NDRRMC: 432 injured in two quakes that rocked Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — After two earthquakes rattled Mindanao in just a week, 432 people were injured while 21 were killed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In a 6 a.m. situation report Sunday, the number of injured individuals climbed to 432 from 331 in Regions X, XI, XII and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.

The number of damaged infrastructure rose to 28,932 from 28,224. Of the number, 27,845 were houses, 854 were schools, 73 were health centers, 81 were public structures, 20 were places of worship, 38 were private and commercial buildings, and 21 were roads and bridges.

NDRRMC also reported that 35,661 families in 200 barangays were affected in Regions XI and XII.

Of this figure, 4,362 families are in a temporary shelter in 20 evacuation centers and 1,493 families are served outside the evacuation centers. /je