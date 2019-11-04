Cobras prepare to defeat Green Lancers; keep top spot in Cesafi 2019 eliminations

Games Tuesday, November 5, at Cebu Coliseum

5:15 p.m. UV vs UCLM (High School)

6:45 p.m. UV vs SWU (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Make our shots! This is what the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras needed to do when they face defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, as the Cesafi collegiate basketball enter its final week of eliminations, says Cobras head coach Mike Reyes.

“Make our shots coz the last time we played against UV, we had open shots but we didn’t make them,” said Reyes.

The Green Lancers had dealt the Cobras with their first defeat last September 26, 71-66, in the first round of the eliminations.

The Cobras, however, are doing better than the Green Lancers in the second round as they are on a four-game streak, having yet to drop a game in the second round.

The Green Lancers, for their part, just got back on track after ending a two-game skid with a win over the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

SWU is currently back in the lead with an 8-2 win-loss card while UV, which ended the first round at the top, has dropped to the third spot with a 7-3 card.

With two more games left including the one against UV, Reyes said the goal of their team is to remain at the top spot.

“The goal is to get the top spot so we can have the twice to beat advantage going into the semis,” he told CDN Digital.

According to Reyes, if they lose their remaining games, they will end up at the third spot and will no longer have the twice to beat advantage.

In the semifinals, the top two teams will enjoy a twice to beat advantage with the number one ranked team going up against the fourth ranked team and the second ranked team to face the third ranked team.

“We’ve been out of it for two years so we will make the most of it by getting the top position and make it all the way to the finals,” said Reyes.

Reyes added that the first goal was to make it to the top four, then get the top spot and make it all the way to the finals.

They’ve also been successful in their team offence as they have now lessened the burden on their foreign student athlete Lamine Thiam.

Currently sitting at the second spot is the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters that has a similar 7-3 card as UV. But UC is a rung up because it swept UV in their two elimination meetings.

Completing the semifinals cast is the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors which ended their campaign in the double elimination round with a 7-5 record. / dcb