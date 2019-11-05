Lapu-Lapu City earns DILG nod for good governance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City is the only city in Central Visayas to be conferred with the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for their performance in 2018.

During the SGLG awarding at The Manila Hotel on Tuesday, November 5, DILG recognized 380 LGUs comprising of 17 provinces, 57 cities and 306 municipalities nationwide.

The SGLG is an award given by the agency to LGUs that passed their evaluation in all the criteria on Financial Administration, Disaster Preparedness, Social Protection, Peace and Order, Business Friendliness and Competitiveness, Environmental Protection, and Tourism Culture and the Arts.

None of the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor was conferred with the award.

Along with Lapu-Lapu City, the towns of Samboan, San Remigio and Sogod in Cebu, and Talibon and Tubigon in Bohol were also recognized in the Municipalities category.

Mayor Junard Chan and Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy received the award for Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza, who was the city mayor in 2018, said the award is one of the accomplishments under her administration.

“This is another proof that during our administration, we were able to generally effectively and efficiently administer governance, reason for us to earn the trust and confidence of our investors and constituents,” said Radaza.

Radaza thanked the investors, City Councilors, Barangay Captains and the Department Heads during her term as well as her consituents for their support in the implementation of the programs and projects to the grassroots level. / celr