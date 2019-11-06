Cesafi imposes lifetime ban on UV football coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cesafi commissioner has spoken.

Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy has meted a lifetime ban on University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters head coach Alex Ballesteros for allegedly instigating the walkout of his players in their match against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers last October 26, 2019.

In his letter addressed to UV athletic director Chris Mejarito, Tiukinhoy cited Cesafi 2-18-2019 ground rules and regulations on section 3, which stated that unsportsmanlike conduct like ordering a team to walkout, refusing to play or finish the game even after being ordered by the tournament officials, is punishable by the coach to be banned for life in all Cesafi tournaments.

In that said match, the walkout happened following a commotion that had both teams throwing punches at each other with 15 minutes left to play and UV leading, 2-1.

In an earlier interview, Ballesteros said he had no intention of abandoning the match as he only wanted clarification from the referee on the red cards that was handed out as a result of the commotion.

Tiukinhoy, though, stated in the same letter that Ballesteros can appeal the decision within 24 hours before it becomes final and executory.

The appeal for reconsideration must be signed by a member of the Board of Directors or his authorized representative. It should also be submitted with a cash deposit of P2,000.

Hefty fine

All in all, a total of P45,000 in sanction fees have been meted out as a result of the commotion that had red cards handed out to two players from UV and three from USPF.

This is so far the biggest fine coming from the Cesafi football tournament, according to tournament director Francis Ramirez.

Sent out in that match from UV were Mon Ferdinand Osorio and team captain Kenneth Jhon Vargas, while from USPF were Jordan Quinicot, Mark Dave Ordiales and Jeralph Tura.

Each player is to pay a sanction fee of P5,000. They will also be suspended for one match and must serve four hours of community service under the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) before they can play again. As the season has already ended, these sanctions will be imposed in next year’s season.

Each team, UV and USPF, must also pay a fine of P10,000 for the bench clearing free for all.

Tiukinhoy made his decision following a meeting on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, wherein Ramirez handed in his report of the incident based on the reports of the referees. /bmjo