BREAKING: Robredo accepts Duterte’s drug czar post appointment
[A] Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the media regarding the letter from the President designating her as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.
Posted by VP Leni Robredo on Tuesday, November 5, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo has finally accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s invite for her to be the co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).
Robredo said this Wednesday, a day after Malacañang sent out a memorandum appointing her a post that she would share with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino.
READ: Duterte appoints Robredo co-chair of gov’t committee vs illegal drugs
Initially, Robredo’s camp was mum on whether or not she would accept or decline the appointment, with spokesperson Barry Gutierrez saying that the ‘problematic’ memorandum offered a non-existent post, according of Executive Order No. 15.
READ: Robredo has not yet accepted drug czar post – spokesman
Duterte’s invite for Robredo to handle the government’s anti-drug operations was borne out of his frustration with the Vice President’s remarks in an interview with foreign media, where she supposedly said that the drug war has to be stopped.
Robredo later clarified that she never intended to ask for the drug war’s stoppage, as she only sought for a reassessment of the program.
It took some time for Robredo to respond for Robredo to Duterte’s dare, as she doubted the seriousness of the offer. She also fumed at Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo’s supposed invite sent through text messages, asking the administration to respect her office. /je
RELATED STORIES
Duterte dares Robredo: Lead drug war
Duterte to ‘surrender’ power to Robredo to enforce law for six months
Robredo fumes over alleged ‘text message-invite’ for drug czar post
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.