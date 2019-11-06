Government employee shot dead in broad daylight

DUMAGUETE CITY — A government employee, who is under probation for drug charges, was shot to death by two unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle in Sitio Panambalon, Barangay Binohan in Bais City at 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.

Lieutenant Colonel Marcial Yanguas, chief of Bais City Police, identified the victim as Mars Balbuena, 35, a resident of Barangay Tamiso and works as a job order employee of the local government unit of Bais.

Yanguas said the victim and his wife were on their way home for lunch on board a motorcycle when the two suspects followed the couple.

The suspects, who were also on board a motorcycle, wore face masks.

Yanguas said the victim, who was driving the motorcycle, was shot by the back rider twice.

The couple fell to ground and the victim managed to ran while the assailant hurriedly disembarked from the motorcycle, chased the victim and then shot him on the back portion of his head.

The victim fell to the ground and died on the spot.

Yanguas said they recovered five empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Yanguas revealed that the victim was facing drug charges but was released under probation.

“Kana siya base sa among record under probation na siya. Nadakpan na siya tungod sa droga,” Yanguas revealed.

(Based on our record, he is under probation. He was arrested because of drugs.)

Yanguas said investigators are looking into the victim’s involvement in the illegal drug trade as the motive behind his murder. / celr