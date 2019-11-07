Fire razes warehouse, house in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An evening fire burned down a warehouse and an adjoining house in Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Inawayan, Cebu City, on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

According to Senior Fire Officer 3 Hermes Molina, the lead investigator of the case, the fire broke out in the warehouse owned by an Alfredo Matiling at 7:29 p.m., which spread throughout the warehouse compound in less than 20 minutes.

At 7:43 p.m., the fire was raised by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to second alarm, as it has crossed to the house behind the warehouse owned by Matiling’s mother, Annie.

Matiling said the fire might have started when a worker was welding at the second level of the warehouse.

“Murag naay nag welding sa taas. Wa ko kahibaw kinsay basta kay murag maoy nakasugod sa sunog (There was someone welding at the upper level. I don’t know who but it may have started the fire.),” said Matiling.

The warehouse stored rubber and caps, which are highly flammable items, causing the fire to spread faster.

Molina said the fire was controlled at 7:58 p.m., while overhauling continues as of this writing.

The BFP is still investigating the cause of the fire./elb