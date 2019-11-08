SHS-AdC Magis Eagles gun for twice-to-beat advantage in Cesafi high school tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After ensuring for themselves a semifinals slot in the Cesafi High School basketball games, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will now aim to get the twice-to-beat advantage going into the semifinals.

This will be possible if they will be able to defeat defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters on Saturday, November 9, 2019, which will be the last day of the eliminations for both high school and college divisions.

Currently, the UC Baby Webmasters are at the top with an 8-1 win-loss record, University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers are at second with an 8-2 card, while their win last Thursday, November 7, puts the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles at third with a 7-2 card.

At fourth spot is the University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers with a 7-3 card.

Should the Magis Eagles hand the Baby Webmasters their second loss in the tournament, UC, SHS-AdC and UV will have a triple tie as each will have an 8-2 card.

According to Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran, to break a triple tie, the Olympic Quotient System will be applied.

This means that th team’s points for will be divided by the points against.

Duran said this is based on the format of the tournament.

With the UV Baby Lancers having lost by 41 points to the Baby Webmasters last September 1, this means that the Magis Eagles will most likely get the second spot and relegate UV to the third spot.

The Magis Eagles even has a chance to end the elimination at the top provided that they can score more than 20 points against UC.

A loss, however, would drop the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles to the fourth spot as they had lost to the USPF Baby Panthers, 84-80, last October 20.

In the semifinals, the top two teams will get a twice-to-beat advantage with the winners to contest the title in a best-of-three finals series.

The losers will play in the knockout battle for third place.

Games Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Cebu Coliseum

High School

12 p.m. – USJ-R vs CEC

1:30 p.m. – UC vs SHS-AdC

College

3 p.m. – USPF vs CIT-U

4:30 p.m. – SWU vs UC

6 p.m. – UV vs USJ-R

/ celr