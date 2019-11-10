Twitter world gushing over sweet conversation between owner and his pet dog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They say a house can’t sometimes be a home without a pet.

Pets are considered as family members. The extra ones who seem to get everyone’s attention.

Here in the Philippines, most families are big on getting a pet dog.

This family from Tagum City in Davao Region is no exemption.

Shainna Suello, a medical student, shared on Twitter a very heartwarming conversation between her father, Romegio, 52, and their eight-year-old aspin, Nickoy.

In the morning of November 3, 2019, Suello, 26, overheard her father telling Nickoy: “for eight years you’ve given me joy. Ayaw jud sugot kasaban ka ha? Ayaw sugot gina pagawas sa kusina. Maypag siya mugawas. Love tika ha? (Do not allow her to scold you. Do not allow her to tell you to leave the kitchen. It would best if she leaves. Remember that I love you.)”

She later on found out that their household help scolded their dog and asked him to leave the kitchen after she caught him trying to reach for food that was placed on the kitchen table.

“Na hurt ako papa,” Suello joked.

(My father was very hurt.)

Suello’s Nov. 3 Twitter post already reached 1,600 retweets and 7,700 likes as of today, Nov. 10.

“My father loves dogs. I was raised in a household filled with dogs, we have 10 dogs and this particular dog, Nickoy, has a special place in my dad’s heart,” says Suello.

“Every dinner, Nickoy always comes inside our kitchen, he never reaches out for food he just likes the feeling of being with the family,” adds Suello.

The Nov. 3 incident was just one of those instances when a family member misbehaves. / dcb