Don Bosco’s Greywolves is Cesafi Secondary Football champ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Playing in his last Cesafi secondary football match, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves team captain Carlos Miguel Orale scored the winning goal that handed DBTC the 2019 title.

DBTC last won the Cesafi secondary football title in 2017.

The regulation and extension had ended in a scoreless draw which prompted the penalty shootout in the championship match held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

DBTC had taken the first attempt and the score was at 3-2 in their favor when USJ-R’s third kicker, Dustin Drey Ramirez, had his attempt sailing over the bar.

Orale was the fifth and last kicker for DBTC and his goal ensured the win for the Greywolves.

Other scorers for DBTC were Josh Rupert Asignar, Kristi Vince

Ybañez, Tristan Karl Enad and Carsten Pumareja.

Scorers for USJ-R were Christian Vierh Agot, Angelo Colina and Louis Adrian Colina./elb