WATCH: Anne Curtis announces pregnancy through an inspired video

After teaching people why it’s not right to ask women when they plan to have a baby, Anne Curtis announces her pregnancy in her terms.

Because this is Anne, she does it with a featurette to the tune of “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby.” The song is by her favorite band, Cigarettes After Sex.

The video has her roaming about in a red dress with her husband Erwan, enjoying the last days of autumn. This could very well be a trailer to a movie.

The news comes two days before her second wedding anniversary.

In 2017, Anne Curtis married Erwan Heusaff in Australia. She wore a Vera Wang creation, had a “Lord of the Rings” themed welcome dinner for her entourage and guests Angel Locsin, Luis Manzano, Georgina Wilson, to name a few.

Congratulations, Anne and Erwan!