WATCH: Anne Curtis announces pregnancy through an inspired video
After teaching people why it’s not right to ask women when they plan to have a baby, Anne Curtis announces her pregnancy in her terms.
Because this is Anne, she does it with a featurette to the tune of “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby.” The song is by her favorite band, Cigarettes After Sex.
The video has her roaming about in a red dress with her husband Erwan, enjoying the last days of autumn. This could very well be a trailer to a movie.
The news comes two days before her second wedding anniversary.
In 2017, Anne Curtis married Erwan Heusaff in Australia. She wore a Vera Wang creation, had a “Lord of the Rings” themed welcome dinner for her entourage and guests Angel Locsin, Luis Manzano, Georgina Wilson, to name a few.
Congratulations, Anne and Erwan!
