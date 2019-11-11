Emia, Sorongon rule PADS Half Marathon 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Joseph Emia and Ruffa Sorongon continue to lord over their opponents as they clinched the title in their respective divisions in the premier 21-kilometer distance category of the 1st Synergy Marine Group – PADS Half Marathon 2019 held Sunday, November 10, 2019.

The road race started and ended at the SM City Cebu.

Both Emia and Sorongon were on a league of their own as they left their opponents far behind to grab the male and female 21k titles, respectively.

Emia crossed the finish line with a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 53 seconds (1:16:53), almost five minutes ahead of second placer Ruel Algufera, who clocked 1:21:20.

Rounding up the top 3 in the men’s division was Azlan Pagay, who breasted the tape in 1:22:59.

Sorongon also led by almost five minutes against Lizane Abella, who trailed her at second place. Sorongon had a time of 1:32:28 while Abella came in at 1:36:52.

Glenn Pontanar salvaged third place with a time of 2:03:49.

Eric Chipsirror bagged the 12k male title, clocking 41:30. The Kenyan relegated locals Florendo Lapis and Michael Largo to second and third places, respectively. Lapis clocked 44:00 just four seconds ahead of Largo finished with a time of 44:04.

The distaff side was dominated by Cherry Andrin, who crossed the finish line with a time of 55:05.

She was trailed by Evamie Villarin in second place and Janice Camanse in third place. Villarin clocked 56:47 while Camanse came in at 1:03:32. /bmjo