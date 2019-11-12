Santa Fe mayor on complaint filed at Ombudsman: No truth to councilor’s allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “All Santa Fe-hanon knows wala gyud na sa akong batasan mag ingana (its’ not my attitude to do that).”

This was the reply of Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa after Councilor Joan Gay Nepangue filed a complaint against him at the Ombudsman’s office on Monday, November 11, 2019, for alleged criminal harassment, workplace bullying, unjust vexation and grave abuse of authority.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Espinosa claimed that he could not help but wonder what possible reason could be behind the complaint of Nepangue as there were no truth to the accusations.

The complaint letter sent by Nepangue to the Ombudsman stated that since the incident on September 19, where she helped her employer, whose wife and two kids were allegedly involved in an alleged hit and run incident involving Espinosa’s nephew, Raprap Zaspa, she has allegedly experienced workplace bullying.

Espinosa however, admitted to the statement of Nepangue in the complaint about the incident on October 9, during a meeting called by Vice Mayor Naomi Espinosa with all the municipal councilors and other guests, where he announced that he could never forgive her, and that his family was allegedly holding a grudge against the councilor for what she allegedly did to Espinosa’s nephew.

“Kami sa amoa pamilya, wala gyud na sa amo nga mahitabo na sa among pagka-tawo nga maka adto mig prisohan, kay wala gyud mi mangagrabyado og tawo,” said Espinosa.

(In our family, we never have imagined to be in a situation where we could go to prison, because we never looked down on our fellow citizens.)

Espinosa said he was hurt on behalf of his nephew especially when there was no truth with the accusation that he ran away after the accident.

According to Espinosa, his nephew called that he was involved in an accident and he himself was the one to bring the ambulance to assist the victims.

For now, Espinosa said they were ready to face the complaint of Nepangue and would be preparing to also file their own complaint in relation to the incident involving his nephew./dbs