With new compactor trucks, Labella eyes intensified garbage collection in Cebu City’s urban areas

CEBU CITY — With the turnover of 21 garbage compactor trucks, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has directed the city’s Department of Public Services (DPS) to intensify garbage collection, especially in the urban barangays.

The Hino Motors Philippines Corp., represented by Oliver Dela Cruz, vice president for sales, and Tomohiro Ishita, vice president for business planning, turned over 21 brand new garbage compactor trucks to the city government.

Labella noted that the city now had a total of 31 garbage trucks that could be used for garbage collection.

Because of this, the mayor said, the city government would be looking at the possibility of stopping the outsourcing of garbage collection by private firm Jomara Konstruckt Corp. so the city could save money.

The city spends an estimated P324,400 daily for the collection of 600 tons of garbage daily.

The city government also plans to buy garbage bins, which will be placed in areas were garbage are usually left even after the scheduled collection time.

The mayor said that the city would strictly implement Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Waste Management Act to stop the indiscriminate throwing of garbage.

The mayor assigned city legal officer Rey Gealon and Councilor Eduardo Rama to strictly monitor the garbage collection.

He also encouraged the Cebu Environment Sanitation Enforcement Team to intensify its enforcement activities./dbs