WATCH: Here’s how fans look like when they’re hooked to a long volleyball rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve all gotten used to seeing intense action on the volleyball court from the stands.

But what about the other way around? Did we ever try looking at fans watching the game?

Curious how that would look like?

A netizen gives us a glimpse of that when he took a video of a barangay volleyball game in Iligan City recently.

A video shared by 19-year-old Dariel Dave Linggasa on his Facebook account on November 10, 2019, showed three volleyball fans intensely watching the volleyball game.

This is how it looked:

Now, did we ever think it would look that hilarious?

Apparently, many thought it was fun to look at as the video has been viewed 127,000 times as of this posting. It was also shared 4,800 times.

“It was my friend who took the video using my phone and I decided to upload it just for fun because it is not all the time you see people getting hooked in such a thrilling game,” says Linggasa.

It was just a friendly match in their place since volleyball is really one of the many things they love to do during their free time.

“We were not able to video the play itself because we were so focused at looking at them because of how attentive they are,” says Linggasa.

Netizens were quick to comment on the video, with one Carl Olitan saying, “mura gyug mga itoy nga ibutang sa taxi.” (It’s like those puppies that you put [on the dashboard] of a taxi.) /bmjo