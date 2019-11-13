CBCP: Pray for VP Leni

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has urged the public to pray for Vice President Leni Rodrigo as she takes on her new role as the country’s illegal drugs czar.

Valles, who is also president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), said he still counts on the innate goodness of every official in carrying out the war against drugs.

“I always presume that people have goodwill. In this case, she is now made the head of that campaign. Let us pray for her that she can bring in her skills, her visions. It is always moving up,” Valles said in an interview with the Cebu press this morning, Nov. 13.

Valles was in Cebu today to attend the news conference of the quincentennial celebration of the Catholic Church in 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Robredo as c-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD). Her appointment is valid until June 2020.

Valles expressed support to Robredo’s position especially on her commitment to minimize deaths in the government’s anti illegal drugs campaign.

“Any development like this, we welcome it. Because she is now part of the Cabinet or the administration, let us all pray that every move will be successful and every move will be for the good of everyone. I always count on the good intention of all elected officials,” Valles said. / dcb