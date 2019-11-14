Parkmall holds Cebu’s biggest buy one get one sale

Since Parkmall only holds a mall-wide sale once a year, they always make sure to prepare the most unique and all out promos for their customers. For years, Parkmall has been known to be the only mall that has conducted a 36-hour Crazy Sale in Cebu. Its Marketing Manager, Mr. Matthew Basabe, says,“A lot of crazy ideas are at play every time we think of the next Parkmall mall-wide sale.” This year, Parkmall steps into a new idea that is inspired by the Cebuano’s culture when it comes to shopping. On November 15-17, get ready as Parkmall brings you a 3-day mall-wide sale: the Parkmall BIG BANG SALE: Cebu’s Biggest Buy One Get One Sale.

Shoppers always go nuts over red tag sales that are labeled “BUY ONE GET ONE” but over the past couple of years, this kind of promo seems to have lost its novelty. Now, we only see Buy 1 get 1 promos on drugstore products and ukay-ukay outlets. Parkmall envisions a mall-wide Buy One Get One sale from fashion apparel, cosmetics, grocery items, to food and beverage kiosks and restaurants.

Parkmall has prepared different activities during the 3-day sale. One of its highlights is the Big Bang Sale Raffle Promo that from November 11-December 7 where shoppers are entitled to one (1) raffle coupon for a minimum purchase of Php1,000 from any Parkmall stores with single or accumulated receipts. The more coupons you drop, the more chances of winning one of 4 Huawei Smart Phones, 4 43-inch Devant TVs, an overnight stay for 2 at Bai Hotel, a Living Room and Dining Set, or a Brand New Suzuki DZIRE. The first raffle draw will be this Sunday, November 17 while the Grand Raffle Draw will be on December 7.

Apart from this, there will also be a Scratch-to-Win Promo exclusively during the duration of the Big Bang Sale on November 15-17. For a minimum purhcase of Php1,000 from any Parkmall stores, you will be given a scratch card where you can win instant prizes to be given away every day like Umbrellas, load cards, Php500 cash, or a free Tablea Chocolate Mocha Frio. The Buy One Get One madness doesn’t stop there because this scratch card will also serve as your raffle coupon.

Parkmall is also be bringing back the Eats & Beats, an outdoor food and music fest at the Enclave across the main mall, with special guests from your favorite homegrown artists. On November 15, the first day of the Eats & Beats will be graced with performances by Nikki & John, Gezon Dura, and special guest Powerspoonz. On November 16, joining in the fun are Cebuano bands Wonggoys and the crowd-favorite BisRock band, Missing Filemon. This Saturday will be extra special as shoppers may get a chance to see Kapuso Artists Julie Ann San Jose, Jon Lucas, and Anjo Damiles up close. The Eats & Beats starts at 5PM and is FREE for all Parkmall shoppers and mall-goers.

To mark the end of the Big Bang Sale and to officially open the holiday festivities, Parkmall starts the gift-giving season with the Big Bang Sale Raffle Draw where we will be giving away minor prizes to lucky winners. This will be followed by its Christmas Tree Lighting at the Piazza Rotunda.

Have your holiday shopping now and see you at Cebu’s Biggest Buy One Get One Sale: The Parkmall BIG BANG Sale.