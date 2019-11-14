DTI reminds public: Buy certified Christmas lights to ensure safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is the season to celebrate and by this time, families are decorating their homes with Christmas decor and lights to truly bring out the festive spirit.

While everyone is busy gearing up for Christmas, the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) is reminding consumers to only purchase Christmas lights, which are certified by the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), to ensure safety of homes and family members.

The certification seal can be found on the packaging of the Christmas lights.

Asteria Caberte, DTI-7 regional director, said consumers should always check the packaging of Christmas lights and look for the certification seal of the BPS in order to avoid untoward incident.

“We would always suggest that consumers go for certified Christmas lights with appropriate stickers because safety is paramount,” Caberte said in a press statement.

Caberte said they have intensified monitoring and enforcement activities across the region for retailers who are selling and distributing uncertified Christmas lights.

She said those who will be caught violating Republic Act No. 4109 or the Standards Law will be penalized with monetary fines and product confiscation.

Uncertified products can pose hazards to the lives of consumers which include overheating and electric shock and can led fire incidents, property damages and death.

Caberte said DTI issued a list of certified Christmas lights manufacturers, which can be viewed at DTI’s BPS website: www.bps.dti.gov.ph.

This list includes the Philippine Standards (PS) licenses and Import Commodity Clearances (ICC) of each manufacturer.

The DTI press statement said the PS and ICC certificates are issued to manufacturers or importers of mandatory products after they have undergone checking and inspection for product standards compliance.