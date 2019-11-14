Three Cebu graduates top civil engineering exam

By: Doris Mae C. Mondragon - CDN Digital | November 15,2019 - 07:41 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebu graduates landed in the Top 10 in the recent 2019 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination.

In the results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday night, November 14, 2019, University of San Carlos’ Lou Mervin Tristan Pua Mahilum emerged at the top with a rating of 93.25 percent.

Also in the Top 10 were Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s Brandon Calvin Quisado Go, who landed at fourth place. with a rating of 92.60 percent.

Cebu Technological University-Main Campus’ Brenan Bacacao Labaya, who ranked sixth with a rating of 91.85 percent.

The PRC said that 6,510 out of 15,075 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2019. / celr