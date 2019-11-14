Alugbati, kamunggay: Affordable green, leafy vegetables

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Children are often told to eat green, leafy vegetables so they will become healthy and smart.

The message is delivered and repeated through various slogans and posters displayed all over school campuses in July, which is designated as Nutrition Month.

Indeed, green and leafy vegetables are nutritious and offer several health benefits and medicinal properties.

They have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, anti-fungal and antidepressants properties.

The list is long for vegetables considered as part of the “green and leafy” category depending on which part of the planet you are situated.

The general list covers spinach, kale, arugula, cabbage, bok choy, lettuce and watercress.

In the Philippines, or more specifically in Cebu, alugbati (malabar spinach) and kamunggay (moringa) are the well-known green and leafy vegetables as they are ingredients of a favorite Visayan soup called “utan bisaya.”

Alugbati and kamunggay join squash, okra, taro, eggplants and string beans in a pot of water that is seasoned with salt and sometimes mixed with fried fish to make the utan bisaya soup.

If you are craving for utan bisaya, then you just head on to the T. Padilla Public Market to buy these vegetables.

Alugbati and kamunggay are sold there for P5 per thin bundle. / celr