CIDG-7 nab eight employees of unauthorized Peryahan ng Bayan outlets

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The eight employees from two unauthorized Peryahan ng Bayan outlets in Cebu City who were arrested in an operation of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) will undergo inquest proceeding on Friday, November 15, 2019.

A case for violating Republic Act 9287 or an act increasing the penalties for illegal numbers games will be filed against the arrested persons, who were employees of Best luck and Gemini, both unauthorized outlets of Peryahan ng Bayan gambiling game under Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The CIDG-7 conducted their anti-illegal gambling operation starting Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, which led to the arrest of Eljun Torena Fuentes, Gilbert Canete Balajula, Shiela Mae Villaruel Bacurnay, Carmela Empinado Tapic, Rosalie Nagngkil Lamban, Jasper Tonacao, Radel Mae Seno Bordario, and Lovely Faith Bacalla.

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, assistant regional deputy chief of CIDG-7, told reporters on Friday morning, that the eight persons were arrested from the outlets around barangays Lahug, Mabolo, Ramos, and Talamban.

Tolosa said that the PCSO has not lifted the ban of the operation for Best Luck and Gemini yet due to requirements inssues.

The information about the operation of these illegal outlets, according to Tolosa, came directly from Camp Crame.

Tolosa said the public should be careful when placing bets on PCSO games and should make sure that the outlets are listed on the list of approved legal ones.

Meanwhile, Canete, an employee of Best luck stationed in Barangay Ramos, told reporters that he is hoping he would be able to post bail and redeem his freedom as he did not know their operation was still illegal in the first place.

He said when President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the short ban of the PCSO games, he was one of those who went back to their provinces. However, two weeks ago he was offered with his job again which he thought was already legal. /bmjo