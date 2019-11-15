Businesses urged to shift to sustainable practices

CEBU CITY—Amid growing concern over climate change and the environment, businesses are urged to shift to sustainable practices as a way of doing business.

Entrepreneurs shared how the adopted sustainable practices in their businesses during the Transforming Business for an Environmentally Sustainable Future forum conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Cebu Parklane Hotel.

Architect Omar Maxwell Espina, principal architect and partner of the Espina, Espina-Perez & Associates, noted that even the construction sector has started taking steps towards sustainability.

“This is our direction. As long as everybody is aware that there’s a real problem in global warming and the environment,” Espina said. “This has become to adapt to this new condition.”

He also noted that the use of bamboo as a construction materials would be promising “What we need to put our money on is the research (on the uses of bamboo),” Espina said. He noted that the fast-growing bamboo could be used not only for construction but for other products as well such as fabric.

Espina expressed hope that research would be done on developing sustainable local materials, including wood. He cited as an example the laminated wood used at the Mactan Cebu International Airport, which were imported.

Designer Debbie Palao, founder of the Holistic Coalition of the Willing (HoliCow), explained that the company has adopted sustainability practices, from the sourcing of materials and during the production phase.

Emma Ramas, business development manager of Bio Nutrient Waste Management Inc., noted that they have been processing organic wastes, such as fruits and vegetables, into organic fertilizers.

James Doran Webb, director and general manager of Cebu Homecraft Consolidated Inc., shared how he used different materials in coming up with his products. He is also known for transforming wood from old demolished hardwood houses into pieces of fine furniture.

Meanwhile, Secretary Karlo Nograles, in a prepared speech read by Yolanda Inter-agency Taskforce executive director Rod Pino, cited the need for changes in conducting business.

“If we are to avoid catastrophic climate change, build truly fair and inclusive economic growth, and navigate a radically reshaped world, it is time for our business to change,” Nograles noted. “We have within our grasp the ability to reorient business and turn the tide on climate change and deliver economic opportunity for the most number of people.” /bmjo